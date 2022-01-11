© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Blumenthal announces opioid grant for Waterbury

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published January 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut announced Monday a $900,000 federal grant that will help the city of Waterbury combat the opioid epidemic.

Blumenthal said the grant from the Department of Justice will go to the Warm Hand-off Program, a new public health and safety partnership that connects opioid overdose survivors to support services.

“When somebody overdoses, they’re not just out on their own, on the street. There’s a warm handoff to real services support treatment. Not hands off, hands on,” Blumenthal said.  

The grant comes following a state health report that found opioid deaths increased by 14% in 2020. 

Blumenthal said the funds will also go toward other nonprofits that support opioid treatment in the city.

