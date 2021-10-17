opioid abuse

-
Data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows suspected overdose deaths have jumped from the same time last year.Connecticut has seen about…
More than 400 people overdosed on opioids, like heroin and painkillers, last year in Connecticut, but an addiction psychotherapist in Westport is hoping…
Connecticut’s Department of Health said they’re sending 700 new doses of naloxone, or Narcan, to New Haven on Friday. That’s because the city’s first…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a package of four bills designed to fight the heroin and opioid crisis in the state.During a press conference on…
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, both Democrats from Connecticut, met with public health officials and law enforcement in Stamford on…
Dr. Dan Tobin of Yale-New Haven Hospital was just a resident -- kind of like an apprentice physician -- and it was around the year 2000 when he ran into a…
The Connecticut medical examiner says the state saw a spike in overdose deaths from heroin and other opioids in the first three months of 2016, with 208…
The New York State Senate's Republican majority has released a list of 35 recommendations for addressing the state's heroin and opioid epidemic.The…
Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut, will provide a year's supply of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan to at least six…
The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill to create a taskforce that will oversee updates to standards for educating doctors on how they…