A mobile pharmacy hits the road in Connecticut

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published October 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT

The pharmacy truck.
Alysse Schultheis
The pharmacy truck.

A mobile retail pharmacy will hit the road this month to reach underserved communities in Connecticut.

The project called ‘inMotion,' was created by Dr. Sandra Springer, a professor of medicine at the Yale School of Medicine.

Springer said the new mobile pharmacy is targeting those living with HIV or with opioid use disorder, but it’s available for the wider community too.

“It’s also a clinic, and it includes community health outreach workers who go to the communities and help identify individuals, and then also provide telehealth options so that they can quickly link to a clinician to discuss either their needs, which may be HIV prevention treatment or substance use disorder, but may also be other needs like diabetes or hypertension,” Springer said.

The new pharmacy has been running a pilot program in Waterbury to determine needs and locations they can serve. It will start operating on Oct. 23.

Connecticut is the only state in the nation to pass legislation to allow legal mobile retail pharmacies.

Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
