Long Island News

Cuomo Signs Legislation To Fight Opioid Crisis

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published June 23, 2016 at 9:31 AM EDT
cuomoheroinsigning_flickrcuomo_160623.jpg
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a package of four bills designed to fight the heroin and opioid crisis in the state.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Cuomo said one of the bills would limit opioid prescriptions to seven days instead of 30.   

“We’ve said you can’t do a prescription for more than seven days, period. If you have to refill it, you refill it, but no one is going home with 30 days of opioids that can get them hooked or that they can sell.”

The legislative package also requires mandatory education on pain management for health care providers who prescribe opioids.  

Other bills offer more support to people currently struggling with addiction. One increases the number of treatment beds by 270. Another adds about 2,500 addiction treatment slots statewide.

Cuomo signed the bills while touring the state and visiting what he called the epicenters of the crisis, at events in Long Island, Staten Island and Buffalo.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkGovernor Andrew Cuomoheroinopioid abusedrug addictionOpioid CrisisStaten IslandBuffalo
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez
