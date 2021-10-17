Olivia LaRosa

-
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitos in seven Connecticut towns. South Windsor, Milford, Waterford, New Haven, Greenwich, Stamford and Darien…
Over a thousand MTA employees are not using the new timekeeping system installed two years ago to prevent fraud and overtime abuse. That’s according to…
Nelson Pinos was forced to leave his New Haven home and family to seek sanctuary in a church to avoid deportation in 2017.The U.S. Immigration and Customs…
Sharks near Long Island beaches have impacted people's ability to swim safely.Robert Moses State Park, Jones Beach State Park, and Hempstead had to halt…
New Haven city planners have advanced the proposed 43-year lease deal to expand Tweed New Haven Airport. They want the city’s Board of Alders to work out…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has appointed the first five members of the Social Equity Council to regulate the state’s marijuana industry.The goal of…
New York will spend over $2 million to help develop a youth job program on Long Island to reduce gun violence.People between 18 and 24 who are unemployed,…
Metro-North's New Haven line is beginning to see ride numbers similar to before the pandemic. Officials said while this shows economic recovery, there is…
A weight-loss camp for children in Connecticut is under investigation for previous violations dating back to 2019.According to a report by the New Haven…
Governor Ned Lamont’s office announced that 1,700 management-level state employees can expect raises that will cost $13 million. The announcement comes as…