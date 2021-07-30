Sharks Observed Near Long Island Beaches Halt Swimming

Sharks near Long Island beaches have impacted people's ability to swim safely.

Robert Moses State Park, Jones Beach State Park, and Hempstead had to halt or delay swimming due to shark sightings on Thursday. One of the sightings spotted a shark 700 feet to shore at Jones Beach.

The Long Island regional director of state parks said there is continuous monitoring happening. Eyes are on land, sea and air to keep a lookout for sharks close to shore.