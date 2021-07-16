© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Weight Loss Camp Closes Following State-Level Safety Investigation Announcement

WSHU | By Olivia LaRosa
Published July 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT
caution safety sign
Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
/

A weight-loss camp for children in Connecticut is under investigation for previous violations dating back to 2019.

According to a report by the New Haven Register, two state agencies released a joint statement this week announcing Camp Shane’s closure while investigations were under way.

The Office of Early Childhood and Department of Children and Families said there were, “concerns about the health, safety and well-being of children enrolled at the summer youth camp.”

Camp owner David Ettenberg said that he closed the camp down this week due to lack of staffing.

