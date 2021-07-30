© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Man Taking Sanctuary In New Haven Church Granted Stay Of Deportation

WSHU | By Olivia LaRosa
Published July 30, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT
Nelson Pinos was forced to leave his New Haven home and family to seek sanctuary in a church to avoid deportation in 2017.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement just granted him a one year stay of deportation.

Pinos is working with his lawyer to get his citizenship case reopened. His lawyer said the original case was closed due to him missing a court hearing he had no notice of.

Immigrant advocacy groups like JUNTA For Progressive Action said Pinos’s case is an example of the need for federal immigration reform.

