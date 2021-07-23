Lamont Appoints Portion Of Marijuana Social Equity Council

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has appointed the first five members of the Social Equity Council to regulate the state’s marijuana industry.

The goal of the council is to encourage communities that were targeted during the war on drugs to take part in the legalized industry. The council will award cannabis licenses and redistribute tax revenue to spur business in impacted communities.

There will be 15 members on the council, and appointees will be prohibited from participating in the cannabis market during their four-year term. The first five members are already executives in the Lamont administration.

Retail sales of recreational cannabis in Connecticut would not start until the end of 2022.