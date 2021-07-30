© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

West Nile Virus Observed In Seven Connecticut Communities

WSHU | By Olivia LaRosa
Published July 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT
mosquito-3743404_1920.jpg
???? ??????? from Pixabay
/

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitos in seven Connecticut towns. South Windsor, Milford, Waterford, New Haven, Greenwich, Stamford and Darien are the impacted towns.

State officials said precautions can be taken by wearing mosquito repellent and covering up when outside for long periods of time.

Dr. Philip Armstrong is a medical entomologist at Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. He said this increase is normal this time of year and will continue until September.

Suffolk County Public Health said there have been mosquitos testing positive for West Nile in Southold.

