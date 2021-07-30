MTA Report Reveals Problems With Worker Attendance Software

Over a thousand MTA employees are not using the new timekeeping system installed two years ago to prevent fraud and overtime abuse. That’s according to the MTA inspector general report.

The goal of the new system is to verify employees' attendance and hours worked. Six MTA employees were found guilty in February on charges of fraud and stealing tens of thousands in unearned overtime due to not using this new system.

MTA officials said an app will be created soon so employees can have access to the system on their phones. However, not all management enforces the time system.

Employees said there is not a swipe system available at some job sites. Certain unions prevent workers from having to submit attendance.