Metro-North's New Haven Line Is Back To Pre-Pandemic Ridership. It's Not Enough.

Metro-North's New Haven line is beginning to see ride numbers similar to before the pandemic. Officials said while this shows economic recovery, there is more to be done to keep the line maintained.

The New Haven rail line between Connecticut and New York City needs billions of dollars for upgrades and repairs. The goal is to increase train speed and offer more frequent trains.

A recent state study recommended at least $8 billion in infrastructure investments. That would increase train speeds to cut off 25 minutes of travel time between New Haven and Grand Central in the next decade.