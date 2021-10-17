-
New York state could require nursing homes to spend a certain amount of their revenue on direct patient care, mandate transparent reporting of COVID-19…
-
The New York State Senate passed an 11-bill package on Feb. 8 that targets bias in housing and real estate in reaction to investigations into systemic…
-
The New York state Senate has released a report this week that calls for increased penalties for real estate practices that perpetuate housing…
-
Democratic New York lawmakers say this will finally be the year the state makes changes to the parole system. Elected officials will focus on two bills…
-
Long Island sent four Republicans to the New York State Senate this week for the start of the new legislative session. That’s one more than last session…
-
Suffolk County Republicans have not only held on to their state and congressional districts, but reclaimed several seats lost to Democratic freshmen in…
-
Democrats who lead the state Senate announced Monday that they have won enough seats to hold a supermajority. That means they can override vetoes by the…
-
Election Day brought mixed results for Democrats and Republicans in New York’s congressional and legislative races. Republicans were quick to claim…
-
Many New York state Senate races have not been called, and might not be for weeks, until the record number of absentee ballots cast this year are…
-
All of the 212 seats in the New York State Legislature are up for election this year. There are over a dozen contested seats in the state Senate, where…