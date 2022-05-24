New election maps pushes Democrat John Brooks to retire from New York State Senate

State Senator John Brooks, a Democrat from Long Island’s south shore, says he plans to retire. He cites New York’s new redistricting map as his reason for not seeking reelection.

Brooks‘ 8th senate district changed significantly last week when a court-appointed special master redrew the maps that Democrats tried to skew in their favor. The district changed from running along the south shore to now running north into Hicksville.

The new district now favors a Republican and threatens the Democrats’ supermajority in the state Senate. Republicans plan to run Steven Rhodes, a Nassau County legislator. Democrats have only until the end of the month to find a replacement to run against him.