Long Island News

New election maps pushes Democrat John Brooks to retire from New York State Senate

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published May 24, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT
johnbrooksgoldstar_johnbrooks_190416.jpg
Office of N.Y. State Senator John Brooks
/
State Senator John Brooks, a Democrat from Long Island’s south shore.

State Senator John Brooks, a Democrat from Long Island’s south shore, says he plans to retire. He cites New York’s new redistricting map as his reason for not seeking reelection.

Brooks‘ 8th senate district changed significantly last week when a court-appointed special master redrew the maps that Democrats tried to skew in their favor. The district changed from running along the south shore to now running north into Hicksville.

The new district now favors a Republican and threatens the Democrats’ supermajority in the state Senate. Republicans plan to run Steven Rhodes, a Nassau County legislator. Democrats have only until the end of the month to find a replacement to run against him.

Long Island News Charles LaneLong IslandNew York State SenateRedistricting
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
