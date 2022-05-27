Jim Gaughran will not run for reelection, citing New York's redistricting maps

New York State Senator Jim Gaughran, D-Syosset, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection in November, citing the recently redrawn legislative district maps by a court-appointed special master.

Gaughran has represented the North Shore of Long Island between Glen Cove and Huntington. The new maps push his residence into Senate District 2, which would force a race against State Senator Mario Mattera, R-Smithtown.

"The electoral realities of my home district as drawn by the special master cannot be ignored," he said in a statement. "After speaking with my family, friends, and colleagues, I look forward to serving my district, my constituents, and my state for the rest of my term."

A lawyer by trade, Gaughran joined the State Senate in 2018, touting a record of passing legislation to protect Long Island's groundwater and ensure accountability from the Long Island Power Authority after PSEG Long Island's poor performance in response to Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020.

He said he plans to spend the remainder of his time in office helping Democratic candidates on Long Island win seats in the U.S. House of Representatives this November.

“We’ve seen what inaction from Washington gets us. We’ve seen where the Supreme Court plans to take us," Gaughran said, referring to stalled federal gun control legislation and the expected overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortions nationwide. "We all need to fight like hell for a better future. Our children deserve nothing less.”

Gaughran's announcement follows State Senator John Brooks, D-Massapequa, who said earlier this week that he would not run for reelection.