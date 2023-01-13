© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses

By Fatou Sangare,
Sophie CamizziTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published January 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Marijuana Connecticut
1 of 2  — Marijuana Connecticut
Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
Sue Haigh/AP / AP
Marijuana New York
2 of 2  — Marijuana New York
A person looking at the cannabis products on display at Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal cannabis dispensary at 750 Broadway in Noho on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. Housing Works Cannabis Co. is a recipient of New York State's social equity license initiative and the first legal cannabis dispensary to open in the state. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Stefan Jeremiah/AP / FR171756 AP

It’s legal and it’s for sale.  As of January 10th adults in Connecticut can now buy marijuana for recreational use.  There are 9 medical marijuana dispensaries that have a license to sell. New York began selling recreational weed in December, with one brick-and-mortar store in New York City.  

But what does this mean for existing cannabis-based businesses that don’t sell smokeable or edibles? This week on The Full Story, we’ll find out more about the new industry in Connecticut. We'll also speak with two business owners, one from New Haven, and the other from Long Island, about how this expansion impacts them.  The impact of legal recreational marijuana on cannabis-based businesses. That's next on The Full Story.

GUESTS:

Michelle Seagull, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

Commissioner Michelle Seagull Interview.mp3

Kebra Smith-Bolden, RN/CEO/President of CannaHealth CT

KEBRA SMITH-BOLDEN INTERVIEW.mp3

David Falkowski, Founder and owner of Open Minded Organics in Bridgehampton, Long Island

DAVID FALKOWSKI INTERVIEW.mp3

Tags
The Full Story ConnecticutNew YorkCannabisMarijuana Indusry
Stay Connected
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including founding producer of the midday talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez