Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses

It’s legal and it’s for sale. As of January 10th adults in Connecticut can now buy marijuana for recreational use. There are 9 medical marijuana dispensaries that have a license to sell. New York began selling recreational weed in December, with one brick-and-mortar store in New York City.

But what does this mean for existing cannabis-based businesses that don’t sell smokeable or edibles? This week on The Full Story, we’ll find out more about the new industry in Connecticut. We'll also speak with two business owners, one from New Haven, and the other from Long Island, about how this expansion impacts them. The impact of legal recreational marijuana on cannabis-based businesses. That's next on The Full Story.

GUESTS:

Michelle Seagull, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

Michelle Seagull, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

Kebra Smith-Bolden, RN/CEO/President of CannaHealth CT

Kebra Smith-Bolden, RN/CEO/President of CannaHealth CT

David Falkowski, Founder and owner of Open Minded Organics in Bridgehampton, Long Island