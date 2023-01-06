The 2023 Legislative Session Begins!
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont laughs as the House and the Senate sing "Happy Birthday" to him before the State of the State address during opening session of the Legislature at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Lamont's birthday was January 3rd. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Assemblyman Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, speaks after being named speaker of the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
This week the Connecticut General Assembly and the New York legislature open their 2023 legislative sessions. Connecticut lawmakers have to put together the next 2-year state budget. In New York, housing and criminal justice top their to-do list. We’re going to check in with our Capitol reporting team to find out how lawmakers in both states plan to take on their top issues.
GUESTS:
Ebong Udoma, Senior Political Reporter, WSHU
Karen DeWitt, Albany Bureau Chief for New York State Public Radio
Yancey Roy, Newsday Albany Bureau Chief
