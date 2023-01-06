© 2023 WSHU
The Full Story

The 2023 Legislative Session Begins!

By Fatou Sangare,
Sophie CamizziTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published January 6, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST
Connecticut Legislature
1 of 2  — Connecticut Legislature
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont laughs as the House and the Senate sing "Happy Birthday" to him before the State of the State address during opening session of the Legislature at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Lamont's birthday was January 3rd. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill/AP / FR125654 AP
Carl Heastie
2 of 2  — Carl Heastie
Assemblyman Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, speaks after being named speaker of the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Hans Pennink/AP / FR58980 AP

This week the Connecticut General Assembly and the New York legislature open their 2023 legislative sessions. Connecticut lawmakers have to put together the next 2-year state budget.  In New York, housing and criminal justice top their to-do list.   We’re going to check in with our Capitol reporting team to find out how lawmakers in both states plan to take on their top issues. 

GUESTS:

Ebong Udoma, Senior Political Reporter, WSHU

Karen DeWitt, Albany Bureau Chief for New York State Public Radio

Yancey Roy, Newsday Albany Bureau Chief

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including founding producer of the midday talk show, The Full Story.
