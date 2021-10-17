-
Under the new marijuana laws in Connecticut and New York, people with certain cannabis convictions will have their records automatically expunged. And…
The town of Newtown, Connecticut, banned the opening of legal cannabis businesses on the same day the state legalized recreational marijuana.First…
As of Thursday, recreational marijuana is officially legal to possess and use in Connecticut.Residents who are 21 and older are allowed to possess 1.5…
It was more than 10 years in the making. And now its moment has arrived. Pot will be legal in Connecticut. New York passed a similar bill earlier this…
At least one town in Connecticut won’t join the rest of the state in allowing recreational marijuana stores.Prospect is a conservative-leaning suburb of…
Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill that legalizes adult recreation use of pot in Connecticut.He said it's the most comprehensive legalization law in…
Governor Ned Lamont said he will sign the law that legalizes the adult recreational use of pot in Connecticut next week.Lamont said the new law would…
Connecticut is poised to be the 19th state to legalize pot. State lawmakers approved the adult recreational use of marijuana this week.Senate President…
The Connecticut state House is taking action on a marijuana legalization bill in a special session Wednesday, but it’s not the same version of the bill…
The Connecticut state House will hold a vote to legalize adult recreational marijuana in a special session on Wednesday. The state Senate passed the bill…