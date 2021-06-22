Lamont Signs Connecticut Recreational Marijuana Law

Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill that legalizes adult recreation use of pot in Connecticut.

He said it's the most comprehensive legalization law in the country, and added he hopes it will help eliminate the disparity in the enforcement of drug laws.

“For a lot of white kids it really wasn’t enforced. I think for a lot of Black and Brown kids it was strictly enforced. I think it created a certain disrespect for the law. I think now we have a law that people can believe in and enforce. I think that's a good thing,” Lamont said.

Starting July 1 people 21 and older would be allowed to use recreational marijuana, while legal sales of marijuana are not expected to begin until next summer.

Use of pot is still illegal under federal law.