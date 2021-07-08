As Connecticut Passes Pot Law, Newtown Bans Cannabis Businesses
The town of Newtown, Connecticut, banned the opening of legal cannabis businesses on the same day the state legalized recreational marijuana.
First Selectman Dan Rosenthal said the restriction gives the town more time to "better understand the dynamics of the new law."
The ban will become effective on July 24. It will also prohibit medical marijuana dispensaries.
The new rule will not prevent adults from having marijuana for their own personal use.