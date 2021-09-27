© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

The Full Story: Clearing The Record - Expunging Marijuana Related Convictions

WSHU
Published September 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT
Under the new marijuana laws in Connecticut and New York, people with certain cannabis convictions will have their records automatically expunged. And that could dramatically transform their lives. A criminal record can make it hard to get a job, find housing, and even get an education. This week on The Full Story, we’ll take a closer look at the expungement provision in the laws and the impact they will have on communities targeted by the war on drugs.

A conversation with guests:

  • Nia Adams, Membership & Community Coordinator at Long Island Progressive Coalition
  • Melissa Moore, State Director (New York) at The Drug Policy Alliance
  • Porter, Connecticut State Representative for Hamden and New Haven

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

Missed an episode? Subscribe to The Full Story podcast on Apple

Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Play.

