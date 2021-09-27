The Full Story: Clearing The Record - Expunging Marijuana Related Convictions

Under the new marijuana laws in Connecticut and New York, people with certain cannabis convictions will have their records automatically expunged. And that could dramatically transform their lives. A criminal record can make it hard to get a job, find housing, and even get an education. This week on The Full Story, we’ll take a closer look at the expungement provision in the laws and the impact they will have on communities targeted by the war on drugs.

A conversation with guests:

Nia Adams, Membership & Community Coordinator at Long Island Progressive Coalition

Melissa Moore, State Director (New York) at The Drug Policy Alliance

Porter, Connecticut State Representative for Hamden and New Haven

