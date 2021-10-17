-
SUNY doesn’t have the power to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all of its employees. Online sports betting in Connecticut kicks off tomorrow, a state…
-
A local Connecticut child welfare agency participated in a program run by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to improve the services they provide to LGBTQ+…
-
Connecticut veterans who were denied honorable discharge due to their sexual orientation or gender identity will now receive state benefits.The new law…
-
U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin is the New York Republican party’s presumptive nominee for governor. Shelton pays up to Bridgeport, Long Island in the trial…
-
The movement to achieve equal rights for the LGBTQ community has seen both victories and setbacks — in Connecticut courtrooms right up to the U.S. Supreme…
-
A social media post about discrimination from a New London police officer who is gay has reached more than a half million people.Officer Ryan Soccio…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into a law the gender recognition act, approved by the state Legislature earlier this month. It’s aimed at reducing…
-
It’s Pride Month, and doctors at Stony Brook Medicine have a request for LGBTQ Long Islanders: tell us about your health care needs.Researchers at Stony…
-
LGBTQ advocates and police union members called for the resignation of the City Council president and police commissioner in Long Beach on Long Island…
-
A Connecticut Supreme Court case around women-only areas in gyms could have big implications on how the state sees sex and gender discrimination.It began…