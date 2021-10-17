-
U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi visited MercyFirst, a Long Island Facility where migrant children are housed before they can be relocated to live with a sponsor.
-
-
U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of Long Island now has support from nearly all local Republican leaders to run for governor of New York. Zeldin secured the…
-
Republican Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, who’s campaigning for governor, rallied with healthcare workers Monday before they are required to get the…
-
New York is expected to run out of its $2.4 billion in federal coronavirus assistance for tenants and landlords by early October.Governor Kathy Hochul has…
-
-
Republican U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island wants U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to resign over the military’s botched withdrawal from…
-
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said she is prepared to lead the state once Governor Cuomo officially steps down in 14 days. She will become the…
-
New York gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino is playing catchup across the state for Republican endorsements. He has the second-most donations of any GOP…
-
As Rep. Lee Zeldin campaigns to be New York’s first Republican governor in nearly two decades, Democrats have repeatedly brought up one item in…