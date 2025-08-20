Hundreds of millions of dollars for clean energy in limbo for CT

The Trump administration has canceled billions of dollars that were expected to go towards solar and wind energy, including hundreds of millions for Connecticut.

The "Solar for All" program was part of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Biden administration. It was supposed to help 900,000 low-income households across the country reduce pollution and utility bills through clean energy initiatives.

Connecticut was supposed to get more than $60 million for the initiative.

EPA administrator Lee Zeldin (R), a former congressman and gubernatorial candidate from Long Island, said his department is no longer authorized to spend the money since the passage of the massive Republican budget bill in July.

He also criticized how the $7 billion program was administered.

“EPA no longer has the authority to administer the program or the appropriated funds to keep this boondoggle alive,” Zeldin said. “With clear language and intent from Congress in the One Big Beautiful Bill, EPA is taking action to end this program for good.”

Emma Cimino, the deputy director of Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said DEEP has been awarded $500 million from the federal government over the past two years to support clean energy — money that is now in limbo.

“In walking away from the less costly route of regulating climate pollution and providing clean energy options, the federal administration is exposing Connecticut families to higher risks and higher costs as we adapt to a warmer world,” Cimono said.

Connecticut’s air quality is among the poorest in the country.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he was writing to Zeldin to ask him to restore the funding.

Blumenthal blamed the cancellation on the “power” of the fossil fuel industry.

“Very simply and bluntly, this administration is a prisoner of the fossil fuel industry, which has suppressed support for solar and wind,” Blumenthal said. “And it’s a disservice to the people of the United States.”