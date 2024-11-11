© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump names Lee Zeldin to lead EPA

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published November 11, 2024 at 4:04 PM EST
President-elect Donald Trump greets Lee Zeldin as he arrives to speak at a campaign event.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
President-elect Donald Trump greets Lee Zeldin as he arrives to speak at a campaign event.

President-elect Donald Trump has named former Rep. Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency as he continues to build out his future administration with loyal supporters.

Zeldin was a key Trump ally during the runup to last week’s election.

The Republican said on social media that as EPA chief, he will restore U.S. energy dominance, revitalize the auto industry and protect air and water quality.

Based on his environmental voting record, the nonprofit League of Conservation Voters gave Zeldin low scores throughout his tenure in Congress.
Tags
Long Island News Lee ZeldinDonald TrumpEPAenvironment
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio