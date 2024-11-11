Trump names Lee Zeldin to lead EPA

President-elect Donald Trump has named former Rep. Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency as he continues to build out his future administration with loyal supporters.

Zeldin was a key Trump ally during the runup to last week’s election.

The Republican said on social media that as EPA chief, he will restore U.S. energy dominance, revitalize the auto industry and protect air and water quality.

Based on his environmental voting record, the nonprofit League of Conservation Voters gave Zeldin low scores throughout his tenure in Congress.