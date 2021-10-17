-
A blueprint for New Haven streets that prioritizes walkers, bikers and bus riders was previewed at a city park on Wednesday night. Mayor Justin Elicker…
-
Residents in the New Haven area have rallied against the expansion of the city’s Tweed Regional Airport, but officials are still moving ahead with…
-
Officials in New Haven, Connecticut, say the city missed the worst of Henri as the storm veered east Sunday and weakened from a hurricane to a tropical…
-
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced a new Department of Community Resilience on Monday. If approved by the Board of Alders, the city department would…
-
The city of New Haven has reached a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that said the city wasn’t enforcing its lead paint inspection program.The…
-
The New Haven, Connecticut, police department will revise its uniform policy, following criticism of officers displaying “Thin Blue Line” and “Blue Lives…
-
As the nation grapples with several police killings of Black and Latino residents, police in New Haven, Connecticut, will undergo a new training to…
-
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong joined a coalition of local activists in New Haven on Thursday to stand up against attacks Asian Americans. The…
-
New Haven, Connecticut, is one of several cities that saw more gun violence during the pandemic. Residents on parole or probation met on Wednesday with…
-
New Haven, Connecticut, faces a $66 million budget deficit this year. That’s one of the worst shortfalls in decades. Mayor Justin Elicker has proposed two…