New Haven mayor calls sanctuary decision an 'important victory'

New Haven was on the cusp of losing federal funding as one of 16 sanctuary cities threatened by the Trump administration. But a federal judge has halted the president’s efforts.

Earlier this month, Trump was expected to sign an executive order withholding funds from sanctuary cities such as New Haven. The president planned to cut funding from these cities because their policies limit or prevent local authorities from assisting federal officers in making civil immigration arrests.

Last Thursday, a federal judge from California prevented the Trump administration from withholding funds from New Haven and the other cities.

“The federal administration is illegally asserting power it does not have, as courts already determined during the first Trump Administration,” San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said in a press release.

Under Mayor Justin Elicker’s administration, New Haven has continued to welcome immigrants and position itself as a “sanctuary city.”

In 2020, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker signed an executive order that prevents city employees from inquiring about someone’s immigration status and prevents the use of city resources to assist immigration enforcement unless required by law.

Earlier this year, Elicker joined forces with San Francisco and Santa Clara County, Portland, Oregon, and King County, and Seattle in a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The lawsuit was intended to protect the city’s ability to shelter undocumented immigrants.

Elicker praised the federal judge’s decision to side with the sanctuary cities last Thursday.

“This is an important victory for New Haven residents and millions of other residents in cities and counties across the nation that have been unconstitutionally and illegally targeted by the Trump administration,” Elicker said in a press release. “New Haven is a welcoming city and we’re committed to ensuring all our residents feel safe calling the police, seeking medical care, sending their children to school, and accessing critical public services.”