6 CT cities and the state deemed 'non-compliant' with federal immigration policy

Six Connecticut cities and the state itself have been identified by the Trump administration as being non-compliant with federal immigration policy.

The designation led New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D) to double down on Friday on the city’s commitment to being a welcoming place for immigrants, regardless of legal status.

New Haven is a self-proclaimed sanctuary city, meaning it limits the contact police can have with federal immigration officers. Elicker said he’s proud of the designation, which has been in place in some form since 2007.

“The Trump administration is trying to extort local communities to implement his cruel agenda to persecute good and hard-working people,” Elicker said. “Our police department has already too many things to worry about without having to be commandeered by the federal government to implement an unjust and inappropriate policy.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security, each jurisdiction will receive formal notification of its non-compliance and will be told to “immediately review and revise their policies.”

In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont (D) pushed back on the state-wide designation, saying CT was compliant with federal law. The state’s Trust Act has been a hot topic this year as lawmakers consider strengthening it.

“We want local law enforcement focused on maintaining the safety of our neighborhoods and helping to get those who commit serious crimes off our streets,” Lamont said. “Connecticut’s Trust Act, which was originally bipartisan, is consistent with federal constitutional standards and reflects sound public safety priorities. I am focused on making sure people feel safe in our schools, churches, and elsewhere.”

“Nothing about this makes Connecticut a ‘sanctuary’ in any legal or practical sense – it makes our state one that upholds the Constitution, respects the rule of law, and prioritizes the safety and well-being of our communities,” the governor continued.

That statement wasn’t well received by Republican leaders in the state’s legislature.

“He’d be more accurate if he called Connecticut a ‘super sanctuary’ state, because that’s what Connecticut most assuredly is,” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding (R-Brookfield) and Senator Rob Sampson (R-Wolcott) said.

Proposed changes to the state’s Trust Act include allowing people to sue municipalities that work with federal immigration authorities in ways that violate the law. It also expands the list of crimes for which state and local police can carry out detainers from federal authorities.

Parts of the bill , which passed the Senate and the House, faced pushback from GOP lawmakers.

“By further shielding violent criminal illegal immigrants, it now puts our state in a position where we’re attracting both law-abiding immigrants and violent criminals alike,” Senator Rob Sampson (R-Wolcott) said . “This does not serve the people of Connecticut. Immigration policy should be a federal issue, and it’s time we work with our congressional delegation to address it at the national level and stay in our own lane.”

The bill has been sent to Lamont’s desk for final action.