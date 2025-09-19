CT cities crack down on street takeovers by crushing illegal dirt bikes, ATVs

Connecticut municipalities have begun confiscating and destroying dirt bikes and ATVs that are ridden illegally. Under a new state law, cities and towns can seize and impound the vehicles.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D) was on the scene Friday to watch as some of the bikes were crushed.

He said street takeovers and unsafe driving have become a quality-of-life issue for his city.

“They are incredibly dangerous, particularly when they're riding around in these huge packs,” Elicker said. “We have been working very hard as a city to confront a very challenging problem, because, as folks know, the state has a law that doesn't allow police to engage in active pursuit of these vehicles, and so we have to use more creative solutions.”

Last weekend, a teenager in Shelton was seriously injured during a street takeover.

New Haven is part of a regional task force focused on the issue. They’ve confiscated more than 100 of the vehicles already.

Illegal ATV riding could also lead to a $1,000 ticket for the first offense, $1,500 for the second, and $2,000 for the third.

“These vehicles are really expensive, and I'm sure the people who buy them know that,” Elicker said. “If we catch you, we will crush them.”