CT leaders respond to federal health funding cuts

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) met with health advocates in New Haven who say they’re worried about federal funding cuts.

The Department of Health and Human Services is expected to cut around 35% of its proposed budget. DeLauro said that would be a major threat to essential public health services across Connecticut. She condemned the Trump administration for its approach.

“They have eliminated entire agencies without considering who will pick up the work and how they will do it when they cut the funds, and among them are institutions that have saved the lives of someone who is near and dear to each and every one of us,” DeLauro said.

Cancer research initiatives, HIV prevention programs, substance abuse and mental health services are among the list threatened by potential funding cuts. It would also mean mass layoffs and potential program eliminations.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

DeLauro met with public health officials and community leaders Wednesday in New Haven to discuss a regional response. Mayor Justin Elicker said the announcement of the federal funding cuts has immediately impacted New Haven. Elicker said two grants have been paused for New Haven due to funding uncertainty.

“Where is the compassion? The compassion for all these people who are receiving these services is vital, but also the employees who are delivering the services in an instant, all of a sudden, are at risk of losing their jobs,” Elicker said.

New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond said the city received a stop-work order from the state in March. New Haven received the ELC grant, which was approved during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide vaccines, lab test kits and more. Another paused grant focuses on providing immunization accessibility for marginalized communities.

Elicker said the grants were being used to fund staff working on these programs. Both are “pass-through grants,” meaning funding goes through the state before passing to the city. He said that because it works through reimbursement, the state told the city to stop when the federal government stopped funding.

The Connecticut Attorney General has joined several other states in a pending lawsuit against the proposed federal funding cuts. Despite funding uncertainty, Elicker said the city is waiting to take action.

“At this moment, we have not yet laid off our staff because we are watching this go through the courts, but at the same time, we’re not getting reimbursed from the state on this funding, so we’re in a period of limbo,” Elicker said.

DeLauro said that although legislators cannot take legal action, they are working to support agencies that are legally challenging the cuts. She said they have submitted five amicus briefs and friend of the court briefs and will continue. But she also wants to energize the public to make sure that their voices are heard.

“I work in an institution that responds to external pressure. We are all that external pressure and the public is that external pressure. We need to stand up, speak out,” DeLauro said.