Suffolk Democratic Party Chairman Richard Schaffer spent Monday on the witness stand in the federal corruption trial of former District Attorney Thomas…
for former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota say the government is withholding evidence that could prove he was not involved in an alleged…
Former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke was convicted in 2016 of beating a burglary suspect and attempting to cover it up. County lawmakers are now…
Suffolk County is suing its former police chief in order to recover the salary and benefits paid to him after he beat a handcuffed man who was in custody.…
Suffolk County has taken its first step towards filing a lawsuit against convicted felon and ex-police chief James Burke, in an effort to recover his…
Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta has proposed legislation to recoup $1.5 million of taxpayer money from former Chief of Police James Burke.Burke went…
Prison officials have reportedly discovered illegal drugs in the cell of former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke.Burke is at a low-security federal…
There are reports that members of the Suffolk County Police Department secretly pleaded guilty to helping former Police Chief James Burke cover up a…
A Long Island escort says she performed sex acts on former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke near Gilgo Beach in 2011.Attorney John Ray, who…
Former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke was sentenced to 46 months in prison for beating a chained suspect and then covering it up. Burke pleaded for…