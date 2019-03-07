Suffolk Legislature To Sue Ex-Police Chief To Recoup Salary

Suffolk County is suing its former police chief in order to recover the salary and benefits paid to him after he beat a handcuffed man who was in custody.

The Suffolk County Legislature voted unanimously to file suit against former police chief James Burke. The action uses the "faithless service doctrine,” a New York law that dates back to 1886. Republican legislator Robert Trotta proposed the measure. He said the county could recoup as much as $1.5 million.

“Chief of police makes $280,000 a year. That’s three years, so that’s 750 there. Plus benefits, probably another few hundred thousand. There’s sick days he got credit for. It’s approaching $1.5 million.”

$1.5 million is the same amount Burke’s victim got in compensation. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says he plans to sign the bill.