Suffolk Legislature To Sue Ex-Police Chief To Recoup Salary

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published March 7, 2019 at 10:25 AM EST
Courtesy of the Suffolk County Legislature
Suffolk County is suing its former police chief in order to recover the salary and benefits paid to him after he beat a handcuffed man who was in custody.  

The Suffolk County Legislature voted unanimously to file suit against former police chief James Burke. The action uses the "faithless service doctrine,” a New York law that dates back to 1886. Republican legislator Robert Trotta proposed the measure. He said the county could recoup as much as $1.5 million.

“Chief of police makes $280,000 a year. That’s three years, so that’s 750 there. Plus benefits, probably another few hundred thousand. There’s sick days he got credit for. It’s approaching $1.5 million.”

$1.5 million is the same amount Burke’s victim got in compensation. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says he plans to sign the bill.

Long Island NewsLong IslandpoliceRobert TrottaJames Burke
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane