Former Suffolk County police chief arrested for sexual misconduct

Suffolk County’s former chief of police has been arrested for sexual misconduct. Officials said Tuesday that James Burke has been charged with public lewdness, indecent exposure and criminal solicitation, with the possibility that more charges could be added.

Plainclothes park rangers arrested Burke Tuesday morning at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Farmingville after receiving multiple calls about quality of life complaints, according to Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

Burke served almost four years in federal prison for beating a handcuffed burglary suspect and orchestrating a wide-ranging coverup. He was released in 2018.

Harrison said police are trying to ascertain if Burke is still on federal probation, which could lead to additional charges.

The former district attorney for Suffolk County, Thomas Spota, and his aide, Christopher McPartland, were convicted on obstruction and conspiracy charges for tampering with the federal investigation into Burke.