Suffolk County Gets Closer To Recouping Convicted Police Chief's Salary

Former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke was convicted in 2016 of beating a burglary suspect and attempting to cover it up. County lawmakers are now going to sue to recoup Burke’s salary and benefits.

County Executive Steve Bellone signed a bill on Monday to authorize Suffolk to tap the "faithless service doctrine,” which allows employers to withhold pay from disloyal employees.

Legislator Robert Trotta authored the bill.

“This just sends a precedent for all people who are committing crimes in all businesses, whether it be the government or non-government. This is something we should’ve been using for years and hopefully it will take hold and get some of our taxpayers’ money back.”

Trotta projects the county could recoup as much as $1.5 million.

Bellone wants to focus next on former County District Attorney Thomas Spota and former prosecutor Christopher McPartland, who were charged in the cover-up attempt.

Spota and McPartland have pleaded not guilty to felony charges and are expected in court on May 6.