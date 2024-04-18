© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.9 FM is currently running on reduced power. 89.9 HD1 and HD2 are off the air. While we work to fix the issue, we recommend downloading the WSHU app.

Alleged Long Island serial killer wants access to ex-police chief's FBI files

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published April 18, 2024 at 4:11 PM EDT
Suspected Long Island serial Killer Rex Heuermann appears with his attorney Michael Brown at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Heuermann is indicted in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, of Norwich, Conn.
James Carbone
/
Pool via Newsday
Suspected Long Island serial Killer Rex Heuermann appears with his attorney Michael Brown at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Heuermann is indicted in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, of Norwich, Conn.

Lawyers for the alleged Long Island serial killer have requested the FBI files related to James Burke, the former Suffolk County police chief who originally investigated the human remains found near Gilgo Beach over a decade ago.

Burke was already cleared as a suspect in the killings, according to his lawyer. But an attorney for Rex Heuermann, the man accused of killing four women, said Burke’s FBI file might show that Burke suppressed or tampered with the investigation.

"It seems contrary to common sense that Chief Burke would not let the FBI in to help with this investigation back then," said Michael Brown, Heuermann's lawyer.

Burke served as Suffolk County’s police chief from 2012 to 2015 after the remains were discovered.

In an unrelated case, Burke was convicted in 2016 for beating a handcuffed man and orchestrating a coverup. He served 40 months in prison.

“Burke has an extremely checkered history in terms of prostitutes and in terms of abuse,” Brown said.

Last year, Burke was arrested for criminal solicitation, public lewdness and indecent exposure.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Tags
Long Island News Gilgo BeachLong Island serial killerJames BurkeSuffolk CountyRex Heuermann
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio