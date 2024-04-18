Alleged Long Island serial killer wants access to ex-police chief's FBI files

Lawyers for the alleged Long Island serial killer have requested the FBI files related to James Burke, the former Suffolk County police chief who originally investigated the human remains found near Gilgo Beach over a decade ago.

Burke was already cleared as a suspect in the killings, according to his lawyer. But an attorney for Rex Heuermann, the man accused of killing four women, said Burke’s FBI file might show that Burke suppressed or tampered with the investigation.

"It seems contrary to common sense that Chief Burke would not let the FBI in to help with this investigation back then," said Michael Brown, Heuermann's lawyer.

Burke served as Suffolk County’s police chief from 2012 to 2015 after the remains were discovered.

In an unrelated case, Burke was convicted in 2016 for beating a handcuffed man and orchestrating a coverup. He served 40 months in prison.

“Burke has an extremely checkered history in terms of prostitutes and in terms of abuse,” Brown said.

Last year, Burke was arrested for criminal solicitation, public lewdness and indecent exposure.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges.