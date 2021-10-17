-
The former chief financial officer of Fairfield, Connecticut, has been accused in a state criminal trial for a scheme to store hazardous materials from a…
-
Eight companies will pay up to $627,000 in civil penalties for illegally dumping contaminated waste at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, Long Island.The…
-
New York lawmakers announced a bill to make illegal dumping of hazardous material a specific environmental crime with potential jail time. Officials say…
-
A special grand jury in Suffolk County says New York needs new laws to prosecute the illegal dumping of hazardous materials. They’ve issued…
-
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced a partnership with the new owners of a Melville horse farm that was shut down three years ago for toxic…
-
New York State environmental officials have received multiple tips about possible illegal dumping at several sites in Suffolk County.The Department of…
-
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and local officials want to put a stop to illegal dumping.Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office…
-
A father and son who are accused of illegally dumping hazardous debris in and around the Town of Islip have had five felony counts against them dismissed…
-
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has approved the town of Islip's plan to clean up 50,000 tons of toxic debris that was…
-
Residents of the working class neighborhood of Brentwood are upset that the illegal dumping of 50 thousand tons of toxic debris on several sites on Long…