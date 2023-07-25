Former Fairfield town official sentenced to 18 months in illegal dumping case

A former Fairfield town official has been sentenced to 18 months in prison in an illegal dumping case.

In 2018, then-Public Works Superintendent Scott Bartlett and five other town officials conspired to dump hundreds of thousands of gallons of contaminated soil from Owen Fish Pond Park to the town’s public works site.

An investigation from the Fairfield Police Department and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney revealed the dumping operation.

61-year-old Bartlett was convicted of eight felonies related to the case.

He was sentenced to four years in prison, suspended after 18 months served, and three years of probation.

Bartlett will also pay restitution to the town for remediation costs. Fairfield has already spent $500,000 to clean the contaminated soil.

Bartlett and the other defendants also await trial on corruption and environmental charges in a Bridgeport Superior Court.