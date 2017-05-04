New York Investigates Illegal Dumping On Long Island

New York State environmental officials have received multiple tips about possible illegal dumping at several sites in Suffolk County.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has launched investigations in Holtsville, Cutchogue and Bay Shore after it received an anonymous email that mentioned a “vast conspiracy” to illegally dump materials throughout Suffolk County.

The email also mentioned that a mix of concrete, asphalt, wires, dirt, and other components were being passed off as clean dirt and sold throughout the County.

The Town of Brookhaven has issued a stop-work order at a vacant lot in Holtsville, after a warning from state officials.

Summonses will be filed against Manuel Esteves for illegal dumping, burying of trees and trespassing on town property.