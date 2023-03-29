© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Probation will not be reconsidered for former town officials accused of illegal dumping in Fairfield

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
23904542446_5987db84e8_c.jpg
Sarah Wheeler
/
Flickr

A judge will not reconsider probation for the defendants accused of dumping contaminated soil on Fairfield town property.

Bryan Carey, Fairfield’s former interim public works and conservation director, along with other former town officials, are accused of using soil from a local pond to build an embankment around the public works property, and then conspiring to cover up their actions.

A lawyer for Carey argued a newly obtained report by the Yale School of Medicine disputes warrant affidavits that said town employees were unknowingly put at risk by handling contaminated material.

A Connecticut Superior Court judge said the Yale report does not change his decision to deny the defendants a pretrial diversionary program. He said it would take a whole other trial to determine the report’s accuracy.

Carey and others are awaiting trial next month.

Tags
Connecticut News FairfieldIllegal DumpingSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone