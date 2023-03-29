Probation will not be reconsidered for former town officials accused of illegal dumping in Fairfield

A judge will not reconsider probation for the defendants accused of dumping contaminated soil on Fairfield town property.

Bryan Carey, Fairfield’s former interim public works and conservation director, along with other former town officials, are accused of using soil from a local pond to build an embankment around the public works property, and then conspiring to cover up their actions.

A lawyer for Carey argued a newly obtained report by the Yale School of Medicine disputes warrant affidavits that said town employees were unknowingly put at risk by handling contaminated material.

A Connecticut Superior Court judge said the Yale report does not change his decision to deny the defendants a pretrial diversionary program. He said it would take a whole other trial to determine the report’s accuracy.

Carey and others are awaiting trial next month.