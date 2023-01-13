Judge is considering one trial for Fairfield illegal dumping trial defendants

A Connecticut state Superior Court judge is being urged to hold one trial for all six defendants in the Fairfield illegal dumping case.

Five former town officials, a developer, and the head of an environmental waste disposal company have been accused of secretly dumping truckloads of contaminated waste on town property.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Tamberlyn Chapman and Melissa Streeto and special state prosecutor Robert Satti Jr. encouraged Judge Tracey Lee Dayton to hold one trial. Lawyers for the defendants disagree.

Streeto said it would be more efficient than calling the same witnesses multiple times in separate trials.

Dayton said she has received letters indicating thousands of people are interested in coming to the trial to watch the proceedings.

The dumping has cost Fairfield residents millions of dollars and is one of the largest environmental crimes in state history.

Judge Dayton reserved her decision, and arguments will continue on February 16.

“I need to think about it,” she said. “Part of my concern is the unwieldy nature of this case.”