N.Y. AG Announces $627K In Civil Penalties For Illegal Dumping On Long Island

Eight companies will pay up to $627,000 in civil penalties for illegally dumping contaminated waste at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, Long Island.

The companies dumped 39,000 tons of hazardous construction waste over three years.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the violation victimized a community that has a high number of Black and Hispanic residents.

"This is not just an environmental issue, my friends. It’s a health issue. It’s also an issue of injustice. Quite simply an issue of environmental racism," James said.

The fees from the civil penalties will be used to improve the park and other public facilities in the Brentwood community.

Legal actions against 25 other companies and individuals named in the federal suit are also pending.

The companies are: