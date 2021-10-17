-
Retail licenses for pot in Connecticut are open to all who want them. New York borrowed a ton of money from the federal government during the pandemic.…
-
Police have bolstered barricades and security at the Capitol in Hartford this week, after the FBI issued warnings about armed threats to state governments…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump Thursday to offer a compromise that would keep the state in trusted…
-
New York’s Attorney General has now filed papers in a lawsuit against the federal government for preventing New Yorkers from enrolling or re-enrolling in…
-
State officials are reacting to the news that the federal Department of Homeland Security is ending an expedited travel pass known as Global Entry for New…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has responded to the head of Homeland Security’s claim that there is no policy of separating children from…
-
An undocumented resident of Derby, Connecticut, has 30 days to win a legal fight to keep from being deported. Supporting him are some of Connecticut’s…
-
Nassau County Police have increased patrols around “soft targets” in the county following the terrorist attacks in Brussels. Police are also ramping up…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is sending members of the New York National Guard to Kennedy and LaGuardia Airports following the terrorist attacks in…
-
The state of New York plans to create the nation’s first college dedicated to homeland security and emergency preparedness. Backers say it’s a necessary…