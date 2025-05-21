Noem announces Coast Guard leadership shakeup, new blueprint for the service

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem delivered the keynote address at the 144th Commencement Exercise of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London on Wednesday, congratulating the 262 graduating cadets and outlining major changes coming to the service.

Noem said the Coast Guard is entering a period of transformation as it begins implementing “Force Design 2028,” a new operational blueprint aimed at streamlining leadership and accelerating modernization.

“The service will reduce its number of admirals by 25% so that we can return the decision-making to the front line, where it belongs,” Noem said. “We’ll develop a high-velocity acquisition and contracting system ... [to] rapidly deliver equipment and resources ... and accelerate the adoption of secure, cutting-edge technology.”Noem pledged that she and President Trump would provide the agency with the resources it needs to become the “best military service in the country.”

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU Cadets of the class of 2025 at the Coast Guard Academy in New London walk in for their graduation.

At the close of her remarks, Noem announced a major overhaul of the Coast Guard’s leadership. Admiral Kevin Lunday was named the new commandant of the Coast Guard, following his service as acting commandant after President Trump dismissed Admiral Linda Fagan earlier this year.

“Today, Admiral Kevin Lunday will be the new commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard,” Noem said. “Thomas Allan will be the vice commandant ... Vice Admiral Nathan Moore [will be] Deputy Commandant for Operations ... and Jo-Ann Burdian as Atlantic Area Commander.”

Noem also named a new Pacific Area Commander and Chief of Staff, part of a broader shakeup of senior leadership as the Coast Guard begins implementing its long-term restructuring plan.