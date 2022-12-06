Mashantucket Pequot company receives $37 million cybersecurity contract

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has been awarded a $37.5 million contract to support cybersecurity and infrastructure.

The three-year contract was awarded through WWC Global, one of the tribe’s operating companies that it acquired through its holding company earlier this year. The company focuses on the business side of government which includes budgets, training and financial management.

The contract will support the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in the effort to manage and reduce risk to the U.S. government's cyber and physical infrastructure. Lauren Weiner, chief growth officer at WWC Global, said the work with CISA will expand client support in the technology sector.

"With over eighteen years of federal agency contract work, we believe our subject matter experts will be an integral part of supporting this U.S. government mission,” Weiner said.

Command Holdings CEO Jon Panamaroff said the contract will help provide services for the Department of Homeland Security. WWC Global will provide product development, analytical support, and expertise to identify risks and mitigate potential issues.

“We looked at this as a great enclave and a way to really penetrate this market," Panamaroff said. "We really work with them and their financial analytics and project management."

WWC Global was the recipient of the 2022 Gold Medallion winner for veteran hire from the Department of Labor. Panamaroff said roughly 65% of the company’s labor force identify as military, military spouse, or Native American. In turn, the partnership will create job opportunities.

“It’s added an opportunity for different types of career paths for local people as well as people throughout the nation. We have a high focus on Native American hire as well as a high focus on veteran and military spouse hire,” Panamaroff said.

Panamaroff said the contract allows for the tribe to expand beyond hospitality and gaming. It is one of several ways the tribe wants to expand beyond its business enterprises.

“This allows the nation to continue our support of our military families as well as strengthen government to government relationships that the nation has as a sovereign tribal nation to the federal government,” Panamaroff said. “Us (Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation) being able to provide offers and services we believe brings a different level.”