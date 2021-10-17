Higher Education

-
Connecticut officials announced new technology training opportunities Tuesday that will help train more than 2,000 residents for careers in cloud computing by 2024.
The state of Connecticut is on track to create a way for high school graduates to automatically gain admission to four state universities.A provision in…
The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London has announced the creation of the Academy’s First Provost who will serve as the chief academic officer and…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that all State and City University of New York students will have to get a COVID-19 vaccination if they want to enroll in…
Public and private colleges and universities in Connecticut say they plan to be back to full in-person learning by the fall. Administrators anticipate…
On Long Island, both Nassau and Suffolk Community Colleges have seen a bigger decline in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic than local four-year…
Wesleyan University is the first school in Connecticut to require all students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before arriving on campus in the fall.The…
Students at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut will be allowed to move forward with a federal lawsuit against the college for unchanged tuition payments…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received a failing grade from students for his newest budget proposal that would increase tuition to attend state colleges…
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Yale on Thursday that claims its undergraduate admissions process discriminates against Asian and white…