CT college students rally in D.C. against Republican budget proposals for higher education

College students from several Connecticut universities were on Capitol Hill on Thursday to oppose higher education-related aspects of the federal budget bill.

The so-called Big Beautiful Bill, passed by House Republicans, would cut around $350 million from college affordability programs.

Maximum Pell Grants would only be eligible for full-time students enrolled full time, and full-time would mean 15 credits, up from 12. Student borrowers would no longer have access to government-subsidized loans.

Rebecca Rubin just graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University and is preparing to start law school.

“These changes will harm families like mine, who, despite our wishes, cannot afford to pay out of pocket for higher education institutions, especially while the cost of these institutions continues to soar with each passing year,” Rubin said.

The bill would also impose a so-called “endowment tax” on wealthy institutions.

Riley Getchell, a Yale student, said that the tax would hurt students like her, who have the majority of their tuition covered by the school’s endowment.

“Yale could lose $700 million each year. Last year alone, Yale spent 598 million on undergraduate financial aid. While I don't doubt that Yale and other universities will try their absolute hardest to retain financial aid for those who need it most, let's be clear, this outrageous cut in funds could put me in $90,000 of debt my senior year of college.”

Also included in the legislation is a new approach to student loan repayment. Colleges would have to pay back federal loans on behalf of graduates who leave without a good-paying job.

It could save the federal government upward of $6 billion over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

“I believe that if colleges and universities have a little skin in the game and they have to repay part of that loan, they'll take a look at what their costs are,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said.

Members of Connecticut’s federal delegation attended Thursday’s event: Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT-4) and Rep. John Larson (D-CT-1).

“The Republican, Big Beautiful Bill is a betrayal of American students, as well as teachers and parents,” Blumenthal said. “It really is a dream destroyer. It will cripple a system that has been carefully built over many years to provide the financial support, the educational resources, and the basic legal structure that enables students to fulfill their dreams.”

Senate Republican leadership wants to pass the bill through their chamber before July 4.