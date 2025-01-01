Ann Karrick joined WSHU in January 2025 as the Morning Edition Host. She is a network news anchor and reporter, and a talk show host/moderator, on both radio and television. Her career includes working for CBS News, Fox News, and ION Media Networks.

Major market positions in Karrick’s career include 1010 WINS in New York, WBZ Newsradio 1030 in Boston, WTIC 1080 News in Hartford, along with WFAS, WEBE 108 and WICC 600 in the New York listening area. She provides television reports for Fox Edge and ORTV’s Crossroads Magazine, and hosted a network television show for three years on ION.

Karrick has covered a variety of live breaking news stories, both in the anchor chair and on the scene, including major sporting events such as the Olympic Games and World Figure Skating Championships to local news.

Karrick is a Cum Laude graduate of Hollins University with a degree in Computational Sciences and has a certificate in Financial Management from the IBM Advanced Business Institute. Having lived in Paris and Miami, Karrick speaks French and limited Spanish.

See more at: www.AnnKarrick.com