Long Island college enrollment outpaces state average

Enrollment at Long Island’s higher education institutions, namely Stony Brook University and Farmingdale State College, surged this year, outpacing the statewide increase of 2.3%, according to a State University of New York (SUNY) report.

Stony Brook University and Farmingdale State College welcomed nearly 22% and 16% more first-year students than they did in 2022, respectively. The pair also saw double-digit increases this year.

“This historic enrollment of first-year students is a testament to Stony Brook University’s steadfast commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience,” Richard McCormick, interim president of Stony Brook University, said in an interview with Stony Brook News. “Stony Brook today exemplifies dramatically all the most important developments in modern American higher education — a growing and highly diverse student body, an expanding research enterprise, and research achievements.”

Farmingdale State College also celebrated the news.

“Reaching this year’s enrollment milestones is a demonstration of our campus-wide commitment to delivering an elevated education that empowers students through personalized support and exceptional value,” Rohan Howell, vice president of enrollment management at Farmingdale State College, said in a press release.

Gov. Kathy Hochul credited the wave to her increased investment in higher education, which aimed to make these institutions more accessible to underrepresented students and those from low-income backgrounds.

“Every New Yorker deserves the opportunity to pursue higher education,” Hochul said in a press release. “I have remained committed to increasing access to our colleges and universities, from removing financial barriers and expanding our tuition assistance program to launching SUNY’s first-ever direct admissions program.”

Last year, SUNY enrollment statewide increased by just 1%, the first rise in enrollment over the past decade.

“SUNY is on the move, expanding academic success, research innovation, student support, and opportunities for workforce development and upward mobility,” John B. King Jr., SUNY chancellor, said in a press release.

Some of Hochul’s higher education initiatives include doubling the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) to $1,000 and raising the maximum income cap to $125,000 for dependent students.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted SUNY Pell Grant recipients, with their numbers dropping by nearly 20,000 from fall 2019 to fall 2020. However, as of fall 2024, the number of recipients is rebounding and is now just under 10,000 shy of pre-pandemic levels.

Enrollment of underrepresented students by race and ethnicity has increased incrementally and consistently over recent years. Since 2020, Asian, Hispanic, Latino, and non-resident international enrollment has risen by around one percent.

Suffolk County Community College also saw a 2.6% gain from fall 2023.

“Suffolk offers not only the lowest college tuition on Long Island but also an engaging and supportive on-campus environment that welcomes every student,” Edward Bonahue, president of SCCC, said in a press release. “The increase in enrollment we’re seeing right now is a credit to our employees [who are] committed to serving our students, and the enrollment increase we’re now seeing shows how we’re focused on that mission every day.”

SCCC’s overall enrollment has dropped 1.2% since fall 2022. Nassau County Community College enrollment is still down nearly 8% from last year and 1.5% from fall 2022.