UConn receives historic private donation for new nursing school

The University of Connecticut’s new nursing school just got a $50 million boost from an alum.

Elisabeth DeLuca, a nurse and former wife of Subway founder and billionaire Fred DeLuca, announced the donation at the school’s groundbreaking on Wednesday.

She said she’s always wanted to see the nursing school expand from the little cottage building on the campus where she graduated in 1969.

“I have a passion for letting nurses be more prepared for when they enter the workforce,” DeLuca said. “And we’re working with curriculum ideas and other innovations to make them be more ready when practicing on patients and face the real world of clinical practice they will be facing.”

Courtesy UConn Artists rendering of the new UConn School of Nursing

Governor Ned Lamont, who authorized $30 million in state bond money for the new school, thanked DeLuca.

“You’re giving them the tools to be innovators, to think about how they can better care for the patient in a patient-centric way,” Lamont said. “I think that’s, in large part, what’s going to make this school special for our patients and healthcare around the state. We desperately need it, and thank God you stood up and did the right thing, we so appreciate it.”

The new school is expected to open in July 2026.

DeLuca’s donation is the largest in UConn’s history. It will help pay for construction and academic equipment, and $20 million will be set aside for student scholarships.