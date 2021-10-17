-
Police reform advocates are criticizing a Nassau County bill that would increase protections for police and other first responders under human rights…
Connecticut restaurants say they’re still waiting on pandemic relief money. Governor Cuomo defends New York’s COVID death toll, new evidence on a wrongful…
Kyrin Taylor arrived at work one day in May to find a rope with a noose tied at the end hanging on the wall next to his tools. Shaken, he recorded a video…
A new bill from the Suffolk County Legislature aimed at combatting anti-Asian hate would make it illegal to discriminate because of a perceived connection…
Suffolk Police arrested a 13-year-old on a charge of assault as a hate crime. However, police said they won’t be arresting others who were involved in the…
'A Different Type Of Hatred': Lamont Appoints People To New Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory CouncilConnecticut Governor Ned Lamont has appointed 25 people to the newly created Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council, formed after the recent surge of…
Connecticut corrections officials say they found a false incident report containing hate speech in a printer at a state prison. The report contained both…
A hate crime investigation is underway into whoever interrupted a virtual meeting of a racial equity task force in Fairfield, Connecticut, with racist…
Connecticut has seen a doubling of hate crimes in the state over the past year. It follows a national trend.Data from the Anti-Defamation League Center of…
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini has announced the creation of a Hate Crime Task Force to tackle bias-related incidents.“Our nation is in the…